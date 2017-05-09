Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/11/17

I have a 07-08 Ford Explorer vin # 1FMEU73E07UA90047 in my possession. If anyone has any information call 931-952-9746. 5-4-3tpd

In the CHANCERY COURT of Smith County,Tennessee at carthage – probate division DEBORAH WHEELER Plaintiff, Vs. Case No: 8196 ESTATE OF HAZEL KING, AND Case No: P-2052 THE ESTATE OF HAZEL KING, ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master, from the Order filed by the Plaintiff, that the residence of certain parties are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-residence to serve upon Branden Bellar, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is P.O. Box 192, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, a copy of an answer to the Complaint on or before June 11, 2017; and also file an answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at his office in Carthage, Tennessee, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on May 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, at the Wilson County Judicial Center, 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee, or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 13th day of April, 2017. Thomas S. Dillehay – Clerk and Master Branden Bellar – Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: April 20, 2017, April 27, 2017, May 4, 2017, May 11, 2017. 4-20-4t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 8, 2017 at 11:30AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Linda Hyland, to Recontrust Company, N.A., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bank of America, N.A. on October 30, 2012 at Book 255, Page 247, Instrument No. 12002704; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN BRUSH CREEK, SMITH COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, ID# 080097J A 01902, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 19TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF ALBERT FOX LOT RUNNING THENCE WEST WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SWITCHBOARD ROAD, ALSO KNOWN AS THE BRUSH CREEK-HOLMES GAP ROAD, 90 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE RAYMOND DARNELL LOT, 165 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTHEAST WITH THE LINE OF RAMOND DARNELL, 90 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE ALBERT FOX LOT; THENCE NORTH WITH THE ALBERT FOX WEST LINE 152 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. 7 SWITCHBOARD RD. BRUSH CREEK, TN 38547 ID # 080097J A 01902 BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM DONNA M. HEARN F/K/A DONNA M. WINFREY AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 213 PAGE 337 DATED 09/25/2009 AND RECORDED 09/28/2009, SMITH COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TENNESSEE. Street Address: 7 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 097J A 019.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: Linda Hyland The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Linda Hyland, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 15-104304 5-11-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE ALTA MARIE CRAWFORD LEE, PLAINTIFF, VS TROY HAYES MOFIELD, DEFENDANT Case No. _______ ________________________ ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE ________________________ Plaintiff, Alta Marie Crawford Lee, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Defendant, Troy Hayes Mofield, allowing service of Defendant by publication in lieu of personal service. Plaintiff has demonstrated that the address of Defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee. 2. The copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, a default judgement will issue before the Chancellor C.K. Smith. ENTERED this the ____ day of ________, 2017. C.K. SMITH, CHANCELLOR APPROVED FOR ENTRY: GLORIA JEAN EVINS, B.P.R. #14836 Attorney for Plaintiff 207 South College Street Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615)444-1199 5-11-4t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 27th day of February, 2007, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 166, Page 617, MICHAEL SANDERS and wife, REBA SANDERS, conveyed to TOM WHITE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 271, Page 374, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and SMITH COUNTY BANK, Carthage, Tennessee, Branch of CITIZENS BANK, Lafayette, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at 1:00 P. M. prevailing time on Friday, May 19, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 094 PARCEL: 011.03 BEING 2.27 acres as shown on the plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Page 231, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Michael Sanders and wife, Reba Sanders, by Warranty Deed from Rickie Locke, dated February 27, 2007, of record in Record Book 166, Page 615, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in this conveyance is a 1988 Southern Hospitality DSHAL 11807AB, HUD #NTA143009 143010. The physical address of this property is: 237 Alexandria Highway, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on April 27, 2017, May 4, 2017 and May 11, 2017. This the 5th day of April, 2017. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 4-27-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 21, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 20, 2012, in Book No. 253, at Page 68, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jason A. Shipley and Susan G. Sutliff-Shipley, conveying certain property therein described to DeVan Ard as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Reliant Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on August 3, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Located in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Wilson County and the 12th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract 12 of the Boundary and Tract Survey of Garvey McKee Property, containing 25.72 acres, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 20, Page 6, Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, and as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 184, now Slide A148, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Less and Except that portion of the property located in Wilson County, TN. ALSO KNOWN AS: 1714 Grant Road, Watertown, TN 37184 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JASON A. SHIPLEY SUSAN G. SUTLIFF-SHIPLEY MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR NEW SOUTH FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK FIRST TENNESSEE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 321948 DATED May 1, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 5-11-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 18, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Wesley M. Walker aka Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker, to Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on March 27, 2007 at Book 169, Page 114, Instrument No. 07001491; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Ditech Financial LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: All that certain parcel of land situate in the 21st Civil District of Smith County, State of Tennessee, being bounded and described as follows, to wit: Bounded on the North by land of James R. Yancey; East by new State Highway Number 25; South by land of Jerry Skeen; and West by old State Highway No. 25. The description taken from Tax map 33 parcel 41.00 as it existed on September 9, 1993 in the Tax Assessor’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker on 09/09/2006, by deed from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, filed for record on 10/12/2006, in Book 158, page 242, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Federal Home Loan Corporation on 05/26/2004, by deed from Howard F. Cothern II, filed for record on 06/04/2004, in Book 107, page 669, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 565 Dixon Springs Hwy, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145 Parcel Number: 033-041.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker, husband and wife The street address of the above described property is believed to be 565 Dixon Springs Hwy, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Wesley M. Walker aka Wesley Walker and Ursula Walker, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 17-109603 4-27-3t

PUBLIC NOTICE May 02, 2017 The Town of Carthage Beer Board will meet Thursday, May 18, 2017; 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to review a beer sales application for Cole Ebel. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 05-11-17(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, May 16th, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett, Director Smith County 911 05-11-17(1T)

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 05-11-17 (1T)

