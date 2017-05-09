OBIT: Harriet Kaye Wilson, Age 66, Of Dixon Springs

Harriet Kaye Wilson, age 66, of Dixon Springs, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017. Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, May 7th, at Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church, 196 Kempville Hwy, Carthage, TN. 37030, at 3:00 p.m., with Bro. Bryan Bratcher officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be Sunday, May 7th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Mrs. Wilson was born May 9, 1950 in Davidson County. She is preceded in death by father, Horace Coleman Byrum and sister, Glenda Owens. She is survived by husband of 12 years, James A. Wilson of Dixon Springs; mother, Mabel Aldie Glenn Byrum; children, Michelle Sanders (Adam) of Murfreesboro, Mark O. Wilson (Mitzi) of Gate City, VA, Michael Shockley (Jill) of Mt. Pleasant and Tamara Wright (Larry) of Dixon Springs; brothers, Gary Byrum (Kathy) of Alburndale, FL, Philip Bryum of Gallatin, and Charles Bryum (Lesa) of Newsom Station; and 9 grandchildren.

Mrs. Wilson was the manager of distribution for the US Postal Service in Nashville.

