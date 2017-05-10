RACE FOR JORDAN
By Editor | May 10, 2017
RACE FOR JORDAN
Despite unusually cold weather and potential for rain, hundreds of people turned out Saturday morning to participate in the annual Race For Jordan.
The event is held each year on Corps Lane in the Turkey Creek community.
More photos from the race in this weeks Courier!
Posted in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
SOUTH CARTHAGE OFFICER SUSPENDED
YARD SALE EVENT SOON
REPEAL OF WHEEL TAX NEARS
2017 District 8-A Baseball/Softball Tournaments
May 5, 2017 | No Comments »
DISTRICT 8AA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
May 5, 2017 | No Comments »