REPEAL OF WHEEL TAX NEARS

The cost to renew vehicle registration is expected to be less in the near future.

Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution to remove a $50 wheel tax which was implemented several years ago to help fund the cost of a countywide school building program.

Action came during the commission’s May meeting held Monday night.

The fee is expected to be removed because there are enough funds being collected to pay off the school building debt.

The cost to renew a vehicle’s registration includes the $50 wheel tax (designated for the school building program), a $15 wheel tax and a $24 state fee for a total of $89.

The $15 fee is to pay off money borrowed to construct the courts facility/sheriff’s department/county jail building.

In order to become law, the resolution calling for the removal of the $50 tax will have to be approved on a second reading at the commissioner’s next regularly scheduled meeting.

