SOUTH CARTHAGE OFFICER SUSPENDED

A South Carthage police officer has been suspended from his job following charges in Davidson County.

Heath Willard, 22, has been suspended pending the outcome of charges, according to South Carthage officials.

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s media relations’ office said Willard was issued a misdemeanor state citation for drug possession after being found in possession of an Opana pill and a misdemeanor state citation for possession of a weapon after being found in possession of his police department issued handgun.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!