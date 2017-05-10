YARD SALE EVENT SOON

Planning is underway for a “Main Street Yard Sale event” in Carthage.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, May 27.

For those looking to have a booth at the event, spaces, 10 feet by 10 feet, can be rented for $10 each.

The day of the show the fee for yard sale vendors increases to $30 for a 10 feet by 10 feet space.

Meanwhile, food booth spaces can be rented for $40 each.

Electrical hook up is an additional $10.

In addition to food booths, the event will include bounce houses.

For additional information contact the Smith County Chamber of Commerce at 615-735-2093.