OBIT: Mrs. Linda Hackett McDonald, Age 74, Of Carthage, TN

Mrs. Linda Hackett McDonald, age 74, of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Mrs. Linda was born June 9, 1942 in Monoville, TN, the daughter of the late James Ulyses “J.U” Hackett and Grady Ford Lankford. She was also preceded by infant Son; David Phillip McDonald, infant Brother; Billie Kenneth Hackett, and Brother; Paul E. Hackett. Mrs. Linda graduated from Smith County High School in 1960 and soon after married L.B. McDonald on June 3, 1960. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper and performed other secretarial work until she retired from the Smith County Clerk’s Office. She attended the North Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Linda was a friend who gave out kindness and compassion, a love of the elderly, and less fortunate. She always had a humble heart. She fulfilled this life with grace, elegance, and purpose.

Mrs. McDonald is survived by her husband of 56 years; L.B. McDonald of Carthage, TN. Three Children; John (Henderson Willis) McDonald, Debbie (Robin) Grisham, and Amy (Jay) Robertson. Grandchildren; Lindsey Brook Cassity (Dan) Clayton, and David Kyle Cassity. Great-Grandchildren; Ava Mckenzie Clayton and Brody Jeremiah Sands. Sister; Mary Ruth Hackett (Billy) Woodard of Nashville, TN. Sisters-in-law; Frances Hackett of Carthage, TN, and Wilma McDonald of Chestnut Mound, TN. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.

Celebration of life services for Mrs. McDonald are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 3PM with Elizabeth Rockwell eulogizing and Eld. Chris White and Eld. James Thomas Gibbs officiating.

Visitation with the McDonald Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 12 Noon until service time at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, the McDonald family requests memorials in Mrs. Linda’s memory be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.