OBIT: Mrs. Mary Stickle, Age 77, Of Highland

Mrs. Mary Stickle, age 77, of Highland, died Tuesday morning, May 9, at Mabry Healthcare in Gainesboro. She is survived by: children, Dewitt Stickle III and wife Vicky of Nashville, Linda Stickle of Nashville, James “Jim” Stickle and wife Cindy of Ancram, New York; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Stickle is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, May 12, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be on Friday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

