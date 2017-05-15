OBIT: Master Ian Grisham Sloan

Master Ian Grisham Sloan, newborn infant son of Scott Porter Sloan and Dana Robin Grisham Sloan of Mount Juliet, died at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening May 10, 2017 at the Centennial Women’s Health Center in Nashville where Master Ian was born at 10:27 p.m.

Graveside services and interment were Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the Garden of Gethsemane at Smith County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Bryan Bratcher of the Kempville Old Time Methodist Church officiated at the services.

Surviving in addition to the parents Scott and Dana are the maternal grandparents, Danny Grisham and wife Patricia of the Horseshoe Bend Community, Mikie Coogan and husband Ed of the Bradford Hill Community; paternal grandparents, Kerry and Linda Hughes Sloan of Lebanon; siblings, Dane and C. J. Woodard, Marc, Grace, Hope and Joy Sloan all of Mount Juliet.

