OBIT: Mr. Thomas Ray Duncan, Age 48, Of Lebanon, TN

, age 48, of Lebanon, TN, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Duncan was born July 26, 1968 in Carthage, TN, the Son of Thomas Wilson Duncan and the late Frances Dianne Eden, who passed away in 1986. He was also preceded in death by Infant Son; Thomas Lee Duncan and Infant Daughter; Deanna Nicole Duncan. Ray was a 1986 graduate of Lebanon High School and worked at the Minute Mart in Lebanon, TN.

Mr. Duncan is survived by his Husband; Richard Duncan. Son; Cody (Jessica) Duncan of Hickman, TN. Father; Thomas Wilson (Carolyn Sue) Duncan of South Carthage, TN. Sister; Tina Ann Whittington of South Carthage, TN. Granddaughter; Kinley Annamae Duncan. Nieces; Ashley Danielle (Brice) Carr and Brittany Michelle Whittington.

Funeral Services for Mr. Duncan are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 1PM with Jane Bass Turner officiating. Interment will follow in the New Macedonia Cemetery.

Visitation with the Duncan Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 4PM until 8PM and on Wednesday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

