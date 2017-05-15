OBIT: Mrs. Kathy Harville Of The Horseshoe Bend Community

Mrs. Kathy Harville of the Horseshoe Bend Community died at the age of 67 at 8:24 a.m. Sunday morning May 14, 2017 at her Upchurch Lane home with her family at her bedside. She had battled colon cancer for over ten years. She was pronounced deceased at 11:03 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice.

Eld. Rodney Carter and Eld. Kenneth Summers officiated at the 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon May 17th funeral services which were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Harville was one of fifteen children and was the seventh child born to the late Jessie Winfred Hesson who died April 18, 1981 at the age of 65 and Willie C. Anderson Hesson who died August 12, 2006 at the age of 85, and was born Kathy June Hesson in the Russell Hill Community on March 17, 1950.

Four brothers preceded her in death, Delain Hesson who died at birth on October 21, 1955 and his twin brother Dewain Hesson who died December 17, 1955 at almost two months, J. W. Hesson who died December 17, 1958 at birth and Donald D. Hesson who died at the age of 70 on October 5, 2011.

Mrs. Harville was saved at the age of 13 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church and transferred by letter to the Monoville Missionary Baptist Church where she remained faithful until death.

On April 8, 1968 in Hartsville she was united in marriage to Horseshoe Bend Community native Terry Neal Harville by then County Judge the late E. J. Parker Sr.

Mrs. Harville was a 1968 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Home Economics, Mathematics and Business Education.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Sharon Jendras and husband Jason, Scotty Harville and wife Julie Wright Harville all of the Horseshoe Bend Community; three grandchildren Austin Jendras, Caleb and Jenna Harville; ten siblings, Vernon Hesson and wife Frances, Daniel Hesson and wife Joyce, Darrell Hesson all of the Russell Hill Community, Windle Hesson and wife Regina of the Rocky Mound, Rickey Hesson and wife Martha of the Riddleton Community; Carolyn Halliburton and husband Joe, Randy Hesson, Ronald Hesson and wife Gladys all of the Defeated Creek Community, Teresa Woodard and husband Chris of Hartsville, Betty Hesson Hubbard and husband Jerry of the Four-Way Inn Community.

The Harville family requests memorials to either the Monoville Missionary Baptist Church or Sherry’s Run.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE