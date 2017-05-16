Help Wanted

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus.

Come Join our team. Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777.            3-5-tf

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for CNT’s.  E O E   5-11-2t

Heating and air company needing help.  Experience a plus.  Need valid drivers license. 

Call 615-444-1214.  Hours 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM. 4-27-4tpd

New to area. Looking for following services:  handyman, light weekly housekeeping and occasional cats pet sitter. 

Gordonsville.  References required.  Call (614) 365-0740 evenings for further information.    5-18-1tpd

