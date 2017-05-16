Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

________________________________________________________

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus.

Come Join our team. Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

____________________________

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for CNT’s. E O E 5-11-2t

____________________________

Heating and air company needing help. Experience a plus. Need valid drivers license.

Call 615-444-1214. Hours 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM. 4-27-4tpd

____________________________

New to area. Looking for following services: handyman, light weekly housekeeping and occasional cats pet sitter.

Gordonsville. References required. Call (614) 365-0740 evenings for further information. 5-18-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________