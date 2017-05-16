Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/18/17

I Kevin True have in my possession a 2005 Buell Blast Motorcycle VIN#4MZKP01D263000574. I also have a 1999 GMC truck VIN# 1GTEK14V7XZ514882 If anyone has any information on either of these vehicles please contact me at 615-897-1323 or 615-804-3126 cell. I can also be reached by mail at PO BOX 9 Chestnut Mound, TN 38552. 05-18-17(1T)

Roll Off Truck With Tarper System Bid Announcement Smith County Solid Waste is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of two (2) 2018 Western Star Roll Off Trucks complete with hoist and tarper systems or comparable truck that meets the minimum bid specifications. Bids will be accepted until 10 am Thursday May 25, 2017. Bid specifications may be picked up at the Smith County Mayor’s office located at 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN. Bids may be mailed to same address but make sure to post on outside envelope roll off truck bid proposal. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. 05-18-17(1T)

NOTICE Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Smith County will be available for public inspection at Suite 106 at the Turner Building of Smith County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place. The Smith County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1, 2017. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2017 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2017 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 30, 2017. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Suite 106 of Turner Bldg. of Smith County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. 05-18-17(1T)

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the Unincorporated Areas of Smith County, Tennessee, and Case No. 16-04-7918P. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA’s website at www.fema.gov/plan/prevent/fhm/bfe, or call the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627). 05-18-17(2T)

I have a 07-08 Ford Explorer vin # 1FMEU73E07UA90047 in my possession. If anyone has any information call 931-952-9746. 5-4-3tpd

Call Anthony Mayhugh at 615-602-6669 with any information concerning vin #2B4HB21T6FK299936 for a 1985 Dodge 2B4 van. 5-18-2tpd

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE DEWEY ALLISON PLAINTIFF, VS. BARNEY ALLISON, CAROLYN BUTLER, RITA HUNT, LEONARD ALLISON, BRENDA ALLISON, GYPSY BATES, JESSICA BATES, COREY MARKS, DUSTIN MARKS, KIMBERLY BATES, ERIC BATES, EUGENE HODGE, JANICE KOLBE, TERRY HODGE, PAULA MOONEYHAN, KAY BATES, ONA LEE TOMLINSON, SAMMIE HARRIS, RUBY PRUITTE, CHARLES TAYLOR, LINDA VAUGHN, ROBERT TAYLOR, DONNA BEADLE, JERRY TAYLOR, MILES EDWARD TAYLOR, JR., RICKY TAYLOR, DEON TAYLOR, JOHNNY ROY TAYLOR, and THEO TAYLOR, a minor, by and through TRENA ROBERTS, his mother/guardian, DEFENDANTS. NO. 8204, 8205 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on April 7, 2017, in the above styled case, I will on Saturday, the 10th day of June, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land located in the Thirteenth (13th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: Map: 063 PARCEL: 020.00 TRACT #1: BOUNDED on the North by Winfree and Hall and Oldham; East by M. C. Hix and Jr. Winfree; South by Dallas Underwood and Craddock; and West by Oldham and Teddy Allison and Smith, containing 60 acres, more or less. Map: 063 PARCEL: 020.00 TRACT #2: Being a certain tract of land situated in the Thirteenth (13th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and on the waters of Plunketts Creek, being bounded and described as follows: BOUNDED on the North by Harry Jenkins (formerly Bedford Litchford) and Luther Richardson; East by Harry Jenkins (formerly Bedford Litchford) and Leslie Dawson, and H.R. Enoch; South by Allison and Hicks, and West by Hicks and Bowman, containing 50 acres more or less. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This 7th day of April, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 5-18-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Oleda Gwaltney Bass Hill Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Mary Oleda Gwaltney Bass Hill, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of May, 2017. Signed Paul Daniel Bass, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 5-18-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 8, 2017 at 11:30AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Linda Hyland, to Recontrust Company, N.A., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bank of America, N.A. on October 30, 2012 at Book 255, Page 247, Instrument No. 12002704; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF SMITH, STATE OF TENNESSEE AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN BRUSH CREEK, SMITH COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, ID# 080097J A 01902, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 19TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT, SAME BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF ALBERT FOX LOT RUNNING THENCE WEST WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SWITCHBOARD ROAD, ALSO KNOWN AS THE BRUSH CREEK-HOLMES GAP ROAD, 90 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE RAYMOND DARNELL LOT, 165 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTHEAST WITH THE LINE OF RAMOND DARNELL, 90 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE ALBERT FOX LOT; THENCE NORTH WITH THE ALBERT FOX WEST LINE 152 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. 7 SWITCHBOARD RD. BRUSH CREEK, TN 38547 ID # 080097J A 01902 BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM DONNA M. HEARN F/K/A DONNA M. WINFREY AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 213 PAGE 337 DATED 09/25/2009 AND RECORDED 09/28/2009, SMITH COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF TENNESSEE. Street Address: 7 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547 Parcel Number: 097J A 019.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: Linda Hyland The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7 Switchboard Rd, Brush Creek, Tennessee 38547, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Linda Hyland, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 15-104304 5-11-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE ALTA MARIE CRAWFORD LEE, PLAINTIFF, VS TROY HAYES MOFIELD, DEFENDANT Case No. _______ ________________________ ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE ________________________ Plaintiff, Alta Marie Crawford Lee, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon Defendant, Troy Hayes Mofield, allowing service of Defendant by publication in lieu of personal service. Plaintiff has demonstrated that the address of Defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee. 2. The copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, a default judgement will issue before the Chancellor C.K. Smith. ENTERED this the ____ day of ________, 2017. C.K. SMITH, CHANCELLOR APPROVED FOR ENTRY: GLORIA JEAN EVINS, B.P.R. #14836 Attorney for Plaintiff 207 South College Street Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615)444-1199 5-11-4t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 21, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 20, 2012, in Book No. 253, at Page 68, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jason A. Shipley and Susan G. Sutliff-Shipley, conveying certain property therein described to DeVan Ard as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Reliant Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on August 3, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Located in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Wilson County and the 12th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract 12 of the Boundary and Tract Survey of Garvey McKee Property, containing 25.72 acres, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 20, Page 6, Register’s Office of Wilson County, Tennessee, and as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 184, now Slide A148, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Less and Except that portion of the property located in Wilson County, TN. ALSO KNOWN AS: 1714 Grant Road, Watertown, TN 37184 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JASON A. SHIPLEY SUSAN G. SUTLIFF-SHIPLEY MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR NEW SOUTH FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK FIRST TENNESSEE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 321948 DATED May 1, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 5-11-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Doris J. Trawick Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Doris J. Trawick, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of May, 2017. Signed Randal Edward Douglas, Co-Personal Representative Rebecca Lee Green Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-18-2t

