HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONS THIS WEEKEND

COMMENCEMENTS FRIDAY, SATURDAY

Graduation at the two county high schools will take place this weekend.

Gordonsville High School will hold its graduation beginning at 7 p.m., Friday.

Less than 24 hours later Smith County High School will hold its graduation beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday.

SEE THE FULL GRADUATION 2017 SECTION IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!!