OBIT: Mr. Kenneth “Q-Ball” McCarter, Age 75 Of Hartsville, TN

Mr. Kenneth “Q-Ball” McCarter, age 75 of Hartsville, TN passed away Friday morning, May 26, 2017.

Mr. Kenneth McCarter was born March 14, 1942, the son of the late Dewey Elmore and Nellie Josie Evans McCarter. Also preceding him in death are his brothers, Harold, Richard and Junior Fay McCarter and a grandson Brandon Yates. Mr. McCarter married Clara Bell Grisham on December 30, 1965.

Mr. McCarter is survived by his wife of 51 years, Clara McCarter of Hartsville, TN. Four daughters, Kim (Chris) Dickerson of Hartsville, TN, Kendra (Kenny) Belcher of Hartsville, TN, Darlene (Jim) Thompson of Dunlap, TN, Kay (Pete) Yates of Tellico Plains, TN. One son, James (Lisa) Tanner of Fort Oglethorpe, GA. Grandchildren, Kendall (Kelsey) Belcher, Katy Belcher, C. J. (Kaitlyn Bilyeu) Dickerson , Chelsea (Ryan) Sleeper, Cody (Lindsey) Yates, Casey Tanner, K.C. Hill, and Chasity (Stefan) Hoge. Great Grandchildren, Emmett David Belcher, Karson Lane Belcher, Chance Hadley Sleeper, Carter Allen Sleeper, James McCoy Hill, Blakely Hoge, Blair Hoge, Jocey Yates, Jadon Yates, Joie Yates, Bree Yates, and Ruger Thompson. Sisters, Ivaline Hauskins of Hartsville, TN, Carolyn Harville of Brush Creek, TN. A host of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. McCarter are scheduled to be conducted from the Chapel of Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville, TN on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 3PM with Bro. Steve Ray and Bro. Randy Swaffer officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the McCarter family will be held at Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville, TN on Saturday from 12 Noon to 8PM and on Sunday from 10AM until service time at 3PM.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.