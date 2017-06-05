OBIT: Longtime Dillards Creek Community Homemaker, Mrs. Alice Dickens

Longtime Dillards Creek Community homemaker, Mrs. Alice Dickens, died at 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening June 1, 2017 at the Mabry Health Care in Gainesboro at the age of 69. She had made her home there since December 12, 2013. Mrs. Dickens suffered from diabetes.

Eld. Anthony Dixon officiated at the 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon June 4th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Dickens Cemetery in the Maggart Community.

Mrs. Dickens was born Alice Faye Madewell in Buffalo Valley on April 26, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Phylander and Julie Ann Montgomery Madewell.

She was preceded in death by three siblings, Ocia Sircy who died June 16, 2008 at the age of 61, Durwood “Dagwood” Madewell and Harvey Madewell who died April 3, 1914 at the age of 71.

On June 8, 1963 at the age of 15 in Carthage, Mrs. Dickens was united in marriage to Willie T. “T” Dickens who preceded her in death at the age of 90 on October 6, 2009.

Mrs. Dickens was a longtime attendee of the former Jack Apple United Methodist Church in the Enigma Community until the closing and then attended the Jared Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Dickens are two sons, Bobby Dickens and wife Connie Maynard Dickens of Cookeville, Billy Dickens and companion Susie Johnson of the Dillards Creek Community; sister, Linda Winfree of Hartsville; brother-in-law, Marvin Grisham of Gordonsville; step grandchildren, Amber Green Wood, Elisha Shoulders and Tiffany Duncan; step-great-grandchildren, Ruby Grace Greenwood and Olivia Kate Greenwood, Emmy Robinette, Christian Duncan, Braden Shoulders and Luke Shoulders.

