OBIT: Patsy Winfree Of Lebanon

63 year old Patsy Winfree of Lebanon passed away Tuesday in Lebanon. She was a retired nurse and a member of Friendship Baptist Church. The funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Brad Rogers will officiate and burial will be in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Winfree and mother, Dorothy Irene Smith Brewington. Survivors include two daughters, Christie and Bobby Williams of Lebanon and Beth and Kevin Kent of Dowelltown. Father, Matthew Brewington of Lebanon. One brother, Tommy and Rhonda Brewington of Lebanon. Five grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, and Ashten Willimas of Lebanon and Wesley and Kaylee Kent of Dowelltown. Aunt, Martha Brewington of Lebanon.

Several nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends survive. The family has asked that donations please be made to Love-Cantrell Funeral Home to help with burial expenses.

