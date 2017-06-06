Garage / Yard Sales

|
Basement Sale  – June 9 & 10, Peytons Creek Road, Riddleton.  Follow signs.  6 families.  All types of baby equipment & infant boy clothing, toys, furniture, treadmill, 28” prehung door, gas grill, tools, desk, adult clothing, many decorative & household items.  6-08-1tpd

3 family, 1028 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound.  Fri-Sat 8 to 5. Never know what you will find here. A Dale Jr. coat, 8′ harvest table, old hand tools.   6-08-1tpd

112 Hawkins Court, Upper Ferry Rd, Thursday/Friday/Saturday, 8-4.  Coffee table, clothes, different things, toys.      6-08-1tpd

Yard Sale – 189 East Main St., Gordonsville (next to Pa’s Antiques) Friday, June 2nd from 7 AM-???? One day only! Baby girl, 3T and 4T boys clothes, ladies clothing various sizes, mens clothing Big and Tall sizes, baby bassinets, swing, various toys, full size platform bed, 2 platform rockers, bread machine, swords and knives collectibles, DVDs, some fill a bag deals. Something for everyone!   6-08-1tnc

325 Lebanon Hwy, June 8, 9, 10, 8-5.  Lots of new items.  Porch swing, bedding, chairs, much more.  6-08-1tpd

Huge Yard Sale – June 9 & 10 from 8 til 5 at 7 Blair Bro. Lane.  Lots of different items, dresser, lift bed with massager, knives, lots of baby stuff, clothes of different sizes, huge gift boxes and much, much more.  6-08-1tpd

Yard Sale – 3 families.  All size clothes, lots of items.  Fri. Sat. 9-10, 205 Hillcrest Dr. Carthage. 6-08-1tpd

Yard Sale – June 8th and 9th, 7:00 to ?  Stanton Ave. in Gordonsville.  Books, clothes, furniture, games and much more.        6-08-1tpd

Massive Yard Sale at Rock City Garage on Hwy 70, June 9th & 10th, 8-5ish.  Womens plus size clothes, boys clothes 4-8, girls clothes 10-12, lots of kitchen gadgets, pots & pans, kids toys, books & desk w/chair, large dog house, jewelry, tools, electrical cords and so much more! 6-08-1tpd

Garage Sale – Thurs, Fri, Sat  8-4, Dixon Springs, 8 Rome Rd.  Furniture, clothes, shoes, kitchen items, lots more.                6-08-1tpd

Children’s Consignment and Outdoor Yard Sale – Time & Again, 120 N. Public Square, Alexandria, TN, Thursday and Friday, June 8th and 9th, 8AM until 4PM.       6-08-1t

Yard Sale – June 9 and 10 at Kim Wright’s 3 Kirk Lane in Defeated. Lots of items Everything negotiable.  6-08-1t

Big Yard Sale June 9 and 10 from 8AM till 4:30pm at Hwy 25 Outlet, 135 Dixon Springs Hwy.  Furniture, antiques, glassware, cast iron, children clothes, and a lot more.  

6-08-1tpd

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales