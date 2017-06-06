Garage / Yard Sales
Basement Sale – June 9 & 10, Peytons Creek Road, Riddleton. Follow signs. 6 families. All types of baby equipment & infant boy clothing, toys, furniture, treadmill, 28” prehung door, gas grill, tools, desk, adult clothing, many decorative & household items. 6-08-1tpd
3 family, 1028 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound. Fri-Sat 8 to 5. Never know what you will find here. A Dale Jr. coat, 8′ harvest table, old hand tools. 6-08-1tpd
112 Hawkins Court, Upper Ferry Rd, Thursday/Friday/Saturday, 8-4. Coffee table, clothes, different things, toys. 6-08-1tpd
Yard Sale – 189 East Main St., Gordonsville (next to Pa’s Antiques) Friday, June 2nd from 7 AM-???? One day only! Baby girl, 3T and 4T boys clothes, ladies clothing various sizes, mens clothing Big and Tall sizes, baby bassinets, swing, various toys, full size platform bed, 2 platform rockers, bread machine, swords and knives collectibles, DVDs, some fill a bag deals. Something for everyone! 6-08-1tnc
325 Lebanon Hwy, June 8, 9, 10, 8-5. Lots of new items. Porch swing, bedding, chairs, much more. 6-08-1tpd
Huge Yard Sale – June 9 & 10 from 8 til 5 at 7 Blair Bro. Lane. Lots of different items, dresser, lift bed with massager, knives, lots of baby stuff, clothes of different sizes, huge gift boxes and much, much more. 6-08-1tpd
Yard Sale – 3 families. All size clothes, lots of items. Fri. Sat. 9-10, 205 Hillcrest Dr. Carthage. 6-08-1tpd
Yard Sale – June 8th and 9th, 7:00 to ? Stanton Ave. in Gordonsville. Books, clothes, furniture, games and much more. 6-08-1tpd
Massive Yard Sale at Rock City Garage on Hwy 70, June 9th & 10th, 8-5ish. Womens plus size clothes, boys clothes 4-8, girls clothes 10-12, lots of kitchen gadgets, pots & pans, kids toys, books & desk w/chair, large dog house, jewelry, tools, electrical cords and so much more! 6-08-1tpd
Garage Sale – Thurs, Fri, Sat 8-4, Dixon Springs, 8 Rome Rd. Furniture, clothes, shoes, kitchen items, lots more. 6-08-1tpd
Children’s Consignment and Outdoor Yard Sale – Time & Again, 120 N. Public Square, Alexandria, TN, Thursday and Friday, June 8th and 9th, 8AM until 4PM. 6-08-1t
Yard Sale – June 9 and 10 at Kim Wright’s 3 Kirk Lane in Defeated. Lots of items Everything negotiable. 6-08-1t
Big Yard Sale June 9 and 10 from 8AM till 4:30pm at Hwy 25 Outlet, 135 Dixon Springs Hwy. Furniture, antiques, glassware, cast iron, children clothes, and a lot more.
6-08-1tpd
