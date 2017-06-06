Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

UCHRA is now hiring transit operators for Smith County transportation. Interested applicants must have a license with an F endorsement.

For more information, please call the Smith County office at (615) 735-0476. 6-01-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for CNT’s. E O E 6-1-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is now accepting applications for housekeeping personnel. Equal Opportunity Employer. 6-1-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for non certified techs, and they are needed for 1st and 2nd shifts. The duties would include passing ice, answering call lights, making beds, passing trays, etc. You may apply at 649 McMurry Blvd, Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE 6-1-2t

