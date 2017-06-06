Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/08/17

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 5, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 7, 2009, in Book No. 213, at Page 659, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Cynthia R Thomas and James Ray Thomas, conveying certain property therein described to Richard A. Northcutt as Trustee for Fifth Third Mortgage Company; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Fifth Third Mortgage Company. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Fifth Third Mortgage Company, will, on June 15, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: The following described real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee: Parcel No. 1: Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 142, Page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #2 of the Dixon property (5.01 acres as per survey of same date), also being 212.80 feet south of the southeast corner of Dale Dixon as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin South 5 degrees 43’ 09” West 210.11 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #4 of the Dixon property (5.04 acres as per survey of same dated) North 83 degrees 41’ 09” West 1156.45 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #5,of the Dixon property (13.20 acres as per survey of same date) North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 202.77 feet to an iron rod; thence with the line of said Tract #2 South 84 degrees 02’ 59” East 1154.29 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.48 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract No. 3. Parcel No. 2: Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road, and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 142, Page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #3 of the Dixon property (5.48 acres as per survey of same date), also being 422.91 feet south of the southeast corner of Dale Dixon as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 2 degrees 26’ 21”, a radius of 4463.60 feet, a tangent length of 95.03 feet, and a chord of South 6 degrees 56’ 20” West 190.03 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #5 of the Dixon property (13.20 acres as per survey of same date) North 83 degrees 41’ 09” West 1154.38 feet to an iron rod; thence Nor!h 6 degrees 18’ 51” East 190.00 feet to an iron rod; thence with the line of said Tract #3 South 83 degrees 41’ 09” East 1156.45 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract #4. Parcel No. 3 Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road and being a portion of the property found in Deed book 142, Page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the eastern most northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #4 of the Dixon property (5.04 acres as per survey of the same date), also being 612.94 feet south of the southeast corner of Dale Dixon as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 2 degrees 10’ 03” a radius of 4463.60 feet, a tangent length of 84.44 feet, and a chord bearing South 9 degrees 14’ 32” West 168.86 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 168.27 feet; thence South 10 deg. 19’ 34” West 21.42 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #6 (7.57 acres) and Tract #7 (10.85 acres) of the Dixon property North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 1733.09 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Bill Clay North 22 deg. 41’ 03” West 56.20 feet to an iron rod at an oak tree; thence North 28 deg. 40’ 56” West 75.50 feet to an iron rod at a 6 inch ash tree; thence North 30 deg. 57’ 24” West 150.53 feet to a 6 inch ash tree; thence North 34 deg. 15’ 53” West 106.77 feet to an iron rod at a large oak tree; thence with line of John Robert Herd, II North 74 deg. 49’ 25” East 185.09 feet to an iron rod at a 10 inch blackberry tree; thence North 71 deg. 12’ 33” East 194.35 feet to a 10 inch cedar tree; thence North 68 deg. 09’ 18” East, 251.57 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Dixon property (5.01 acres as per survey of same date) South 84 deg. 02’ 59” East 250.09 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 (5.48 acres) and said Tract #4 of the Dixon property South 6 deg, 18’ 51” West 392.77 feet to an iron rod; thence continuing with line of said Tract #4 South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 1154.38 feet to the point of beginning containing 13.20 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract #5. Parcel No. 4: Being located in the 5th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the west side of Buffalo Road and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 142, page 554, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the west margin of Buffalo Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #5 of the Dixon property (13.20 acres as per survey of same date), also being 803.23 feet south of the 10 deg. 19’ 34” West 115.58 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 9 deg. 44’ 56”, a radius of 1735.30 feet, a tangent length of 147.99 feet, and a chord of south 5 deg. 27’ 06” West 294.91 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 295.26 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #7 of the Dixon property (10.85 acres as per survey of same date) North 83 deg.41’ 09” West 199.69 feet to an iron rod; thence North 24 deg. 34’ 28” West 177.10 feet to an iron rod; thence North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 850.00 feet to an iron rod; thence North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 258.19 feet to an Iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #5 South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 1144.26 feet to the point of beginning containing 7.57 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 6, 1977, and designated as Tract #6. Less & Except: Beginning on a steel rod on the west margin of the Buffalo Road a corner to Lanny Dixon., also a corner to tract six and seven, thence leaving the road and along the line of Dixon and tract six and seven North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 199.69 feet to a steel rod; thence North 24 deg. 34’ 28” West 177.10 feet to a steel rod; thence North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 416.41 feet to a 1/2” pipe thence leaving the line of Dixon and serving the land of Don Johnson and tract six North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 258.19 feet to a 1/2” pipe in the line of tract five. Thence with the line of tract five and six and Don Johnson South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 710.67 feet to a steel rod on the west margin of the Buffalo Road; thence with the west margin of the Buffalo Road, thence with the west margin of the road South 10 deg. 19’ 34” West 115.58 feet, thence with a leftward curve said curve having a delta angle of 09 deg. 44’ 56”, a radius of 1735.60 feet, and an arc length of 295.2617 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.0016 acres. As surveyed by Wiggins Land Surveying plat dated September 16, 1999. Also, less and Except: Beginning on an iron pin the northeast corner of the tract of land herein described, also a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Eddie and Janet Anderson (Deed Book 151, Page 759), also a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Richard F. & Alberta J. Nowhitney (Record Book 187, Page 358) and being further a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence leaving Anderson’s boundary and with Nowhitney’s South 5 deg. 43’09” West 206.12 feet to an iron pin, being the southeast corner of the tract of land herein described; thence leaving Nowhitney’s boundary and severing the parent North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 212.04 feet to a new iron pin and North 5 deg. 43’ 09” East 204.77 feet to a new iron pin in the south boundary of the aforementioned tract of land now belonging to Eddie and Janet Anderson, being also a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence with Anderson’s boundary south 84 deg. 02’ 59” East 212.03 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.00 acre as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, Jr., R.L.S. 2323, plat dated December 24, 2008, and being a portion of lands contained in Deed Book 154, Page 21, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Also, Less and Except: Beginning on an iron pin at the west margin of Buffalo Road, the northeast corner of the tract of land herein described, also the southeast corner of a tract of land belonging to Eddie and Janet Anderson (Deed Book 151, Page 759) and being further the northeast corner of the parent tract; Thence leaving Johnson’s boundary and with the west margin of the road, South 5 deg. 43’ 09” West 210.11 feet to an iron pin, the southeast corner of the tract herein described, Thence leaving the road and severing the parent tract, North 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 627.96 feet to a new iron pin, thence southwest corner of the tract of land herein described; Thence further severing the parent tract North 5 deg. 43’ 09” East 209.12 feet to a new iron pin in the south boundary of the aforementioned tract of land belonging to Anderson, being the northwest corner of the tract of land herein described, and a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence with Anderson’s south boundary line, South 84 deg. 02’59” East 627.93 feet to the point of beginning containing 3.00 acres as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, R.L.S. 70, plat dated November 15, 2004, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. And being a portion of Tract No. 3 of Survey by Carroll Carman dated February 6, 1997, and same being a portion of Parcel No. 1 of the property conveyed to Donald W. Johnson and wife, Linda L. Johnson, by deed from Phyllis Dixon, dated April 8, 1999, of record in Deed Book 154, page 121, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Less & Except: Beginning at a steel rod on the west margin of the Buffalo Road, the southeast corner of the tract of land herein described, a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Richard Berg, and the southeast corner of the parent tract; thence leaving the road and with Berg’s north boundary, north 83 deg. 41’ 09” West 710.67 feet to a 1/2” pipe being a point in the boundary of a tract of land belonging to Dan Johnson, thence leaving Berg, and severing the parent tract, then following calls: North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East, 115.99 feet to a new 1/2” pipe. South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 230.79 feet to a new 1/2” pipe; South 6 deg. 18’ 51” West 45.87 feet to a new 1/2” pipe, South 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 175.00 feet to a new 1/2” pipe, and North 6 deg. 18’ 51” East 120.00 feet to a new 1/2” pipe, being a point in the boundary of Tract 4 and a point in the outer perimeter of the parent tract; thence with the south boundary of Tract 4, 83 deg. 41’ 09” East 315.00 feet to a new 1/2” pipe at the west margin of Buffalo Road, the northeast corner of the tract of land herein described; thence leaving the boundary of Tract 4 and with a rightward curve of the road, having a delta angle of 2 deg. 10’ 03”, a radius of 4463.6 feet and a length of 168.86 feet; thence continuing with the west margin of the road, South 10 deg. 19’ 32” West 21.42 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.250 acres as surveyed by Carlen J. Wiggins, R.L.S. 70 plat dated May 17, 2004, and being a portion of Tract 5 of a subdivision of the former lands of Phyllis Dixon. ALSO KNOWN AS: 40 Hidden Ridge Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: CYNTHIA R THOMAS JAMES RAY THOMAS The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 321946 DATED May 12, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 5-25-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 11, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, to Household Financial Center, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Household Financial Center, Inc. on June 17, 2003 at Book 86, Page 246; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Household Financial Center, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract of parcel of land lying and being in the Twelth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Beginning on an iron pin on the East side of Whitefield Lane at Cripps North East corner and runs as follows: N 03-11-01 E (erroneously referred to as N 02-11-02 E in prior deed) 100.41 feet with Whitefield Lane to iron pin; N 71-09-29 E 282.98 feet with Poindexter and fence to iron pin S 19-48-10 E 248.49 feet with Poindexter and fence to Cripps Line; N 83-16-44 W (erroneously referred to as N 83-116-44 W in prior deed) 360.06 feet with Cripps and fence to the begining containing 1.22 acres, more or less. Being the same property conveyed from Citizens Bank to Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, as tenants in common, by deed recorded October 26, 2001, in Book 44, at Page 575, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tax Map or Parcel ID No.: 51-34.01 Street Address: 221 Whitefield Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 051-034.01 Current Owner(s) of Property: Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, equally as tenants in common with a right of survivorship in the survivor The street address of the above described property is believed to be 221 Whitefield Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Household Financial Center, Inc.; Midland Funding LLC as assignee of First National Bank; LVNV Funding LLC as assignee of Home Depot; Tennessee Department of Revenue; Midland Funding, LLC as successor in interest to Columbus Bank and Trust/Aspire Visa. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 13-050952 6-08-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Christine McDonald Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of May, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Christine McDonald, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of May, 2017. Signed Frances Hackett, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-01-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF June Julius Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of May, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of June Julius, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of May, 2017. Signed Tamara Ann Russ, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-8-2t

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 17th day of April, 2003, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 80, Page 405, PAMELA GONGAWARE, conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 230, Page 353, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, f/k/a Community Bank of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, June 30, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP:054A PARCEL: 016.00 GROUP: D BOUNDED on the North by the property of Shoulders; on the East by Huff; on the South by Jackson Avenue; and on the West by Woodard; and being Lot No. 3 in Section B of the Fisher Addition of March, 1946, as shown by the plat of record in Deed Book 54, Page 534, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Pamela Gongaware by Warranty Deed from Community Bank of Smith County, dated April 17, 2003, of record in Record Book 80, Page 403, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Pamela Gongaware conveyed her interest in said property to Joshua Barclay and wife, Kisha Barclay, by Quitclaim Deed dated August 25, 2009, of record in Record Book 212, Page 253, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joshua Barclay and wife, Kisha Barclay, conveyed their interest in said property to Pamela Gongaware by Quitclaim Deed dated September 23, 2010, of record in Record Book 227, Page 330, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 217 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank, USA C/O Bart Lloyd Nathan & Nathan, P.C. PO Box 1715 Birmingham, AL 35201 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on June 8, 2017, June 15, 2017 and June 22, 2017. This the 18th day of May, 2017. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 6-8-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE CIRCUIT COURT OF PUTNAM COUNTY AT COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE Maryann V. Bilbrey and Jonah T. Bilbrey VS. Matthew W. Murray CAUSE NO. 2017CV049 In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Matthew W. Murray is a non resident of the State of Tennessee, that the residence of the defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, (T.C.A. 21-1-203), it is ordered by me that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Carthage Courier a newspaper published in Carthage Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non resident Defendant to file an answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Lynda W. Patterson whose address is 209A West Main St. Livingston, TN 38570 within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Matthew W. Murray June 30, 2017. This the 22nd day of May, 2017. Marcia Borys, Clerk Mary S. Dyer, Deputy Clerk 6-1-4t

Request For Proposal The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Administrative Entity/Fiscal Agent for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs in Local Workforce Development Area 7, and the Local Workforce Development Board are requesting proposals from vendors interested in One-Stop Operator, Title I Career Services for Adults and Dislocated Workers, and Title I Youth Services. Eligible bidders shall be an entity (public, private, or nonprofit), or consortium of entities, including a consortium of entities that, at a minimum, includes 3 or more of the one-stop partners located in the local area, which may include: an institution of higher education; an employment service State agency established under the Wagner-Peyser Act (29 U.S.C. 49 et seq.) on behalf of the local office of the agency; a community-based organization, nonprofit organization, or intermediary; a private for-profit entity; another interested organization or entity, which may include a local chamber of commerce or other business organization, or a labor organization. The request for proposal is being issued on May 30, 2017 and can be picked up at the UCHRA Central Office in Cookeville, TN or by e-mailing Ronald Basham (Director of Employment and Training) rbasham@uchra.com, or Terry Alley (Director of General Services) talley@uchra.com, to request a copy of the RFP specs. Bids will be accepted until Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked on the outside: “One-Stop Operator/Title I Services” and must include the name, address, and telephone number of the bidder. The bid should include one original document. Bids must be submitted to: UCHRA, 580 South Jefferson Avenue, Suite B, Cookeville, TN 38501, and received no later than 2:00 pm (CST) on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. UCHRA reserves the right to reject any or all bids and or waive any or all formalities. TDD Users: 800-848-0298. 06-08-17(2T)

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICES PRJ-17-B-001 The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) will receive sealed bids for “Professional Landscaping Services at various properties located in Carthage, TN. Bid packets will be available on the Gallatin Housing Authority’s website www.gallatinha.org beginning May 24, 2017, or at the administrative building located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, and clearly written on the outside of the sealed enveloped must be the firm/company’s name and address; contractor’s license, and the words, “Professional Landscaping Services” #PRJ-17-B-0001; DEADLINE: June 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.”. Bids will be opened and read in public. All forms required to be notarized must have a notary seal, dated and signed. 05-25-17(3T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-01-17(2T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-25-17(3T)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Gladdice Road from SR-85 to the Jackson County Line, Project Length 3.220 miles. Bids should be submitted by June 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Gladdice Road” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Gladdice Road from SR-85 to the Jackson County Line described herein and as specified in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered. 80SAR1-S8-010 S.A. 80016 (3) Gladdice Road Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. 7. CMD Group Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 5560 Franklin Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Steve Coble, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department 06-08-17(2T)

I, Danny Bly, have a ‘95 Jeep Wangler 4.0 5 speed colored red. If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle contact at 615-445-9102.

Vin #2J4FY49S7MJ154093. 6-08-1tpd

