Lots & Acreage

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW !

CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

___________________________________________________________

I have 39 acres of top grazing land for cattle (for rent). I have two farm wagons, wood spliter, Kuhn multi-disc mower, New Holland round roller (needs some work),

Kubota scraper blade like new, a farm tractor (needs some work). All kept under roof and much more. Call 615772-1705. 6-08-1tpd

____________________________

___________________________________