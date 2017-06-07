DEFEATED CREEK BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND

The annual Defeated Creek Bluegrass Festival will be held this weekend (June 9-10) at the Defeated Creek Marina.

The two-day event features bluegrass music, square dancing, food and craft booths and activities.

The event will also feature a kid’s fun zone with inflatables and activities.

Friday night’s musical entertainment includes Muddy Water Bluegrass and Tom Brantley and Missionary Ridge.

Saturday night’s musical entertainment includes Bluegrass Solutions and Avery Trace.

Rhythm-N-Motion, a Putnam County square dancing group, will perform each night.

Music begins nightly at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m., nightly.

Those planning to attend the event should bring a lawn chair.

Admission is $3 per adult.

All proceeds benefit the Defeated Creek Volunteer Fire Department.