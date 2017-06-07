FLASH FLOODING OCCURS IN SOME AREAS

Creeks Leave Banks

Flash flooding occurred in the northern section of the county early Monday morning.

Pleasant Shade Highway had to be closed during rush hour as Peyton’s Creek overflowed its banks.

Emergency Management Agency Director Sonny Carter said he received a call around 4:30 a.m. reporting water was crossing the road.

The state highway was closed north of the Four Way Inn community and south of the Pleasant Shade community.

Carter said the road was reopened around 8 a.m.

Also, water was reported over Difficult Road in the Difficult community for a period.

While most areas of the county received moderate rainfall, more than three inches were reported in the northern most part of the county.

At 7 a.m., 3.68 inches of rainfall was recorded at a CoCoRaHS weather station in the Difficult community.

The amount represents the preceding 24 hour period.

READ MORE & SEE MORE PICTURES IN THIS WEEKS COURIER