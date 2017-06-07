OBIT: Mr. William Randel Eaton, Age 35 Of Alexandria

, age 35 of Alexandria, and better known as “Little Randy” passed from this life on June 6, 2017 unexpectedly at his home.

Randy was born July 6, 1981 in Carthage, TN, the son of Randy O. Eaton and Debbie J. Eaton. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparetns; Ed and Sue Eaton, maternal step-grandfather; Roy L. Tripp, and Uncle; Timmy Cline. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Mr. Eaton is survived by Mother; Debbie Jo Eaton of Alexandria, TN, and Father; Randy Eaton of Alexandria, TN. Brother; Jerimey Howard of Alexandria, TN. Nieces; Kaia and Abegayle Howard of Alexandria, TN. Grandmother; Mary K. Tripp of Alexandria, TN. Uncles; Edward (Linda) Eaton of Texarkana, TX, and Mike Eaton of Alexandria, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Eaton are scheduled to be conducted at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexandria, TN, on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 1PM with Bro. Dan Malett and Bro. Matt Smart officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Visitation with the Eaton family will be held at the Avant Funeral Home on Thursday from 12 Noon to 8PM and at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Friday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Eaton Family requests memorial in Randy’s memory be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS.