OBIT: Mr. Gary Jackson, Age 60 Of Carthage, TN

Mr. Gary Jackson, age 60 of Carthage, TN, passed away Tuesday June 6, 2017.

Mr. Jackson was born March 13, 1957 in Nashville, TN, the son of the late Otto and Mary Magaline Sullins Jackson. He was also preceded in death by a Grandson; Little Gary Jackson and two Brothers; Glenn Jackson and Homer Jackson. He started installing carpet at the age of 13 and worked for Mr. Al Sanders at Payless Carpets. He owned and operated “G’s” Carpets, formerly of Gordonsville and now located in South Carthage.

Mr. Jackson is survived by a Son; Gary Wayne Jackson and Shiesha Pettaway of Murfreesboro, TN; Companion; Peggy Stallings of Carthage, TN; Four Brothers; Rick (Sharon) Jackson of Nashville, TN, Jim “Bo” (Sue) Jackson of Sykes, TN, Joe (Pat) Jackson of Springfield, TN, and Al (Vickie) Jackson of Royce City, TX. One Sister; Pam (Bob) Stalvey of Ft. Myers, FL. Five Grandchildren; Shyliah Jackson, L.J. Jackson, Dee Dee Jackson, Tyquan Jackson, and Desmond Jackson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Jackson are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday June 9, 2017 at 1PM with Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating. Interment will follow in the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN.

Visitation with the Jackson family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 3PM to 8PM and on Friday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

Mr. Jackson’s family request memorial donations in his memory be made to help with funeral expenses.

