OBIT: Mr. J. B. Brown, Age 87, Of McClures Bend

Mr. J. B. Brown, age 87, of McClures Bend, died Tuesday morning, June 6, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by wife, Ruth Brown.

Mr. Brown is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, June 9, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jeff Burton and Bro. Jackie Dillehay will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Joe Epps, Billy Thompson, Roger Draper, Tim Agee, Hughie Gregory, Stephen Brown and George Clay. Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage