OBIT: Mrs. Emogene Dixon, Age 90, Of Tanglewood

Mrs. Emogene Dixon, age 90, of Tanglewood and formerly of the Bagdad Community, died Thursday afternoon, June 8, at the Stones River- St. Thomas Hospital in Woodbury. She is survived by: daughter, Barbara Anderson and husband Edward of Tanglewood; 2 granddaughters, Amanda Anderson Denning and husband Mark of Lebanon, Aletha Anderson Thomas and husband Dr. Michael Thomas of Woodbury; 4 great-grandchildren, Andrew Joel Denning, Jackson Edward Thomas, Nancy Caroline Chaffin Thomas, Sadie Emogene Thomas.

Mrs. Dixon is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, June 11, at 3:00 PM. Edward L. Anderson, Mark Denning and Dr. Michael Thomas will officiate. Interment in the Gene Butler Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers are: Andrew Denning, Jackson Thomas, Draper Graham, Gary Graham, Eddie Montgomery, Mike Montgomery.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage