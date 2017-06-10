OBIT: Mr. Joe Boze, Age 87, Of The Tanglewood Community

Mr. Boze is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, June 12, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jackie Dillehay and Bro. Taylor Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery with Edward L. Anderson officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are: Joe Darren Boze, Daniel Boze, Chris Reid, Gavin Reid, Tommy Boze, Don Boze and Chip Hailey.

The visitation will begin on Sunday at 12:00 Noon until 5:00 PM and on Monday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

