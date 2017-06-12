OBIT: Jack Donald “Bop” Hale, Age 76, Of Watertown



Jack Donald “Bop” Hale age 76 of Watertown died Thursday afternoon, June 8, 2017 at St. Thomas Hospital. Jack was born June 19, 1940 son of the late Herbert and Nell Anderson Hale and was preceded in death by a brother, David Hale, infant brother, Bobby Joe and infant sister, Mary Sue. Jack retired from TRW Ross Gear and had worked part time at Manheim Auto Auction for the past 13 yrs. He was 1959 graduate of Watertown High School and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Blackburn Hale; children, Dana (Myron) Lasater and Gregg (Cindy) Hale; grandchildren, Whitney (Caleb) Barrett, Abbey (Colton) Haun, Hailey and Austin Lasater all of Watertown.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Watertown First Baptist Church with Bro. David Daugherty officiating. Visitation with the family will be at the church from 2-8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. till service time on Sunday. Pallbearers, Coulton Haun, Caleb Barrett, Fred Morgan, Donald Oakley, Paul Vanhook, Jim Kennedy.

Honorary pallbearers, Mark Fletcher, Tim Barrett, Wilson Cowan, Dewayne Hackett, Betsey Hall, Jim Denney, Wayne Hall, Jimbo Robertson, Leroy Canfield, Virginia Enoch, Bobby Patton. Interment will be Brush Creek Memorial Gardens with Bro. Doug Dillard officiating.

