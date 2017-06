Mrs. Claudette Upshaw, age 79, of Carthage, TN, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Arrangements for Mrs. Upshaw were incomplete at press time.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.bassfh.com, call our obituary lines at 615-735-2500 or 615-683-8200, call our offices at 615-735-1212 or 615-683-8212 or check in next weeks edition of the Carthage Courier.

Bass Funeral Home