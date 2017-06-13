Garage / Yard Sales
One Day Only Moving Sale – microwave, sofa, recliner, Dell desktop, futon, rockers, shelves, tapes, and much more.
1436 Main St. North from 08:00 till 3:00 Saturday the 17th, June. 6-15-1tpd
Multi-Family Yard Sale – Fri., June 16th and Sat. 17th, 238 Lebanon Hwy. (Hwy 70), S. Carthage. Mens-s,m,l, women’s – l, xl, boys – 0-24 m, girls – 24 m-7 yrs, clothes, shoes, toys, high chairs, pack-n-plays, bedding, microwave, home goods, rims & tires, chain link fence, DR trimmer, much more. You don’t want to miss this, complete with lemonade stand and bake sale. 6-15-1tpd
Big Yard Sale – 155 Cumberland Cove Dr. Thur, Fri, Sat. 6-15-1tpd
Multiple Family Yard Sale – 402 Grant. Randy Douglas. Thur., Fri, Sat. 7-5. 6-15-1tpd
Garage Sale – Thurs./Fri Hogan Rd. Gordonsville. Rain or shine. 3 families. 6-15-1tpd
Yard Sale – Friday, June 16th, 8AM to ? 648 Cookeville Hwy, Elmwood. Knick-nacks, frogs, Indians, houses, stereo, books, luggage, purses-Michael Kors, shoes, baby high chair new, stuffed animals, boutique plus size clothes up to 4X, junior and ladies small, large, name brand Matilda Jane, American Eagle, etc, comforters, mens clothes 2X-3X shirts, pants 40, 42, laptop Toshiba, chaise lounge, older model big screen tv, too much to mention. 6-15-1tpd
Neighborhood Yard Sales in Spring Valley Estates in Gordonsville. Fri-Sat, 7 families or more. Lots of goodies. 6-15-1tpd
Yard Sale – June 17th from 7 AM till 2 PM at Carthage Village Apartments past Carthage Elementary School. Lots of overstock coupons stuff, household items, clothes and lots, lots more. 6-15-1tpd
