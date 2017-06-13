Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/15/17

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 11, 2017 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, to Household Financial Center, Inc., Trustee, as trustee for Household Financial Center, Inc. on June 17, 2003 at Book 86, Page 246; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Household Financial Center, Inc., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract of parcel of land lying and being in the Twelth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Beginning on an iron pin on the East side of Whitefield Lane at Cripps North East corner and runs as follows: N 03-11-01 E (erroneously referred to as N 02-11-02 E in prior deed) 100.41 feet with Whitefield Lane to iron pin; N 71-09-29 E 282.98 feet with Poindexter and fence to iron pin S 19-48-10 E 248.49 feet with Poindexter and fence to Cripps Line; N 83-16-44 W (erroneously referred to as N 83-116-44 W in prior deed) 360.06 feet with Cripps and fence to the begining containing 1.22 acres, more or less. Being the same property conveyed from Citizens Bank to Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, as tenants in common, by deed recorded October 26, 2001, in Book 44, at Page 575, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tax Map or Parcel ID No.: 51-34.01 Street Address: 221 Whitefield Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 051-034.01 Current Owner(s) of Property: Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, equally as tenants in common with a right of survivorship in the survivor The street address of the above described property is believed to be 221 Whitefield Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Household Financial Center, Inc.; Midland Funding LLC as assignee of First National Bank; LVNV Funding LLC as assignee of Home Depot; Tennessee Department of Revenue; Midland Funding, LLC as successor in interest to Columbus Bank and Trust/Aspire Visa. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Laureen Parent and Debra Matthews, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 13-050952 6-08-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jane Julius Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of May, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jane Julius, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of May, 2017. Signed Tamara Ann Russ, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-8-3t

________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 17th day of April, 2003, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 80, Page 405, PAMELA GONGAWARE, conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 230, Page 353, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, f/k/a Community Bank of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, June 30, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP:054A PARCEL: 016.00 GROUP: D BOUNDED on the North by the property of Shoulders; on the East by Huff; on the South by Jackson Avenue; and on the West by Woodard; and being Lot No. 3 in Section B of the Fisher Addition of March, 1946, as shown by the plat of record in Deed Book 54, Page 534, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Pamela Gongaware by Warranty Deed from Community Bank of Smith County, dated April 17, 2003, of record in Record Book 80, Page 403, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Pamela Gongaware conveyed her interest in said property to Joshua Barclay and wife, Kisha Barclay, by Quitclaim Deed dated August 25, 2009, of record in Record Book 212, Page 253, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joshua Barclay and wife, Kisha Barclay, conveyed their interest in said property to Pamela Gongaware by Quitclaim Deed dated September 23, 2010, of record in Record Book 227, Page 330, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 217 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank, USA C/O Bart Lloyd Nathan & Nathan, P.C. PO Box 1715 Birmingham, AL 35201 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on June 8, 2017, June 15, 2017 and June 22, 2017. This the 18th day of May, 2017. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 6-8-3t

_________________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE CIRCUIT COURT OF PUTNAM COUNTY AT COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE Maryann V. Bilbrey and Jonah T. Bilbrey VS. Matthew W. Murray CAUSE NO. 2017CV049 In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Matthew W. Murray is a non resident of the State of Tennessee, that the residence of the defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, (T.C.A. 21-1-203), it is ordered by me that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Carthage Courier a newspaper published in Carthage Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non resident Defendant to file an answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Lynda W. Patterson whose address is 209A West Main St. Livingston, TN 38570 within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Matthew W. Murray June 30, 2017. This the 22nd day of May, 2017. Marcia Borys, Clerk Mary S. Dyer, Deputy Clerk 6-1-4t

________________________

Request For Proposal The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Administrative Entity/Fiscal Agent for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs in Local Workforce Development Area 7, and the Local Workforce Development Board are requesting proposals from vendors interested in One-Stop Operator, Title I Career Services for Adults and Dislocated Workers, and Title I Youth Services. Eligible bidders shall be an entity (public, private, or nonprofit), or consortium of entities, including a consortium of entities that, at a minimum, includes 3 or more of the one-stop partners located in the local area, which may include: an institution of higher education; an employment service State agency established under the Wagner-Peyser Act (29 U.S.C. 49 et seq.) on behalf of the local office of the agency; a community-based organization, nonprofit organization, or intermediary; a private for-profit entity; another interested organization or entity, which may include a local chamber of commerce or other business organization, or a labor organization. The request for proposal is being issued on May 30, 2017 and can be picked up at the UCHRA Central Office in Cookeville, TN or by e-mailing Ronald Basham (Director of Employment and Training) rbasham@uchra.com, or Terry Alley (Director of General Services) talley@uchra.com, to request a copy of the RFP specs. Bids will be accepted until Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked on the outside: “One-Stop Operator/Title I Services” and must include the name, address, and telephone number of the bidder. The bid should include one original document. Bids must be submitted to: UCHRA, 580 South Jefferson Avenue, Suite B, Cookeville, TN 38501, and received no later than 2:00 pm (CST) on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. UCHRA reserves the right to reject any or all bids and or waive any or all formalities. TDD Users: 800-848-0298. 06-08-17(2T)

___________________________

Pa’s Mini Storage selling multiple units for non-payment of contents. Sat., June 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. 228-383-9549 or 615-489-3362 06-15-17(1T)

_________________________

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 06-15-17 (1T)

___________________________

Downtown Carthage Businesses & Building Owners NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, June 29th at 5:30 p.m. at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Commercial Façade Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor’s office at 615-735-1881. Donnie Dennis, Carthage Mayor 06-15-17(1T)

____________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town Council will meet in a Special Called meeting on June 20, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. This meeting will be held at City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is the final reading on the following Ordinances: Ordinance 451: FY 2017/2018 Budget Ordinance 452: FY 2016/2017 Budget Amendments All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 06-15-17(1T)

____________________

Smith County Highway Department Bid Notices

Click HERE To View

_____________________

Town of Carthage Budget

Click HERE To View

____________________