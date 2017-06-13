OBIT: Mr. Bill Cosby, Age 76, Of Carthage

Mr. Bill Cosby, age 76, of Carthage died Monday afternoon, June 12, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Faye Grisham Cosby; 8 children, Mike, Sherry, Jerry, Mia, Dede, Todd, B. J., and Michelle; Siblings, Luther Cosby of Greenville, Charles Cosby of Nashville, Joann Tallent of Nashville; sister-in-law, Minnie Marie Aldridge and husband Tim and their son Taylor; father-in-law, L. C. Grisham.

Mr. Cosby is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday morning, June 15, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Rickey Hall and Bro. Donnie Payne will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Jacky King, Sheriff Steve Hopper, Johnny Bane, D. J. Haywood, Keith Boyd, Sammy Fred Angel, David Gross and Dillon Adams.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage