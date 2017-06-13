OBIT: Mr. Calvin Dion Smith, Age 38, Of Carthage, TN

Dion was born June 22, 1978 in the Carthage, TN, the son of Calvin Hill Smith and Paulette Gooch. He was preceded in death by One Son; Gabriel Smith, Brother; Justin Hill Smith, Grandparents; Charles and Sybil Smith, Raymond Gooch, Marie Mallory, and Roberta Gardener. Dion played football while in high school and was a 1996 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He graduated from ITT Tech with a degree in Computer Technology. Dion worked on odd jobs as a handyman and could do most anything.

Dion is survived by his Mother and Step-Father; Paulette and Howard Thurman of Hartsville, TN. Father; Calvin (Kimberly) Smith of Carthage, TN. Sisters; Misty Smith (Travis) Marshall of Hartsville, TN, Tonie Manning of Gordonsville, TN, and Chaz Smith of Hickman, TN. Step-Sister; Satonya (Steve) Barr of Gallatin, TN. Step-Brother; T.J. Thurman of Portland, TN. Seven Children; Xavier Barnes, Nathaniel Smith, Isaiah Smith, Donovan Smith, Caleb Smith, Cloe Smith, and Jayden Carpenter. Grand Child, Natalie Smith. Special Aunt; Venita (Rob) Robinson of Virginia. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Smith are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 2PM. Interment will follow in the Ballard’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation with the Smith family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 3PM until 8PM and on Saturday after 11AM until service time at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Smith Family ask donations in Dion’s memory be made to his children.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.