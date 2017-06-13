RETIRED OFFICER, MUSICIAN PASSES

Former Smith County law enforcement officer and retired musician William “Bill” Cosby passed away suddenly, Monday afternoon.

Cosby was discovered deceased from an apparent heart attack at his Ward Avenue residence.

Cosby was employed with the sheriff’s department for several years, serving in various capacities including detective.

Cosby was a retired musician having been a member of the late Tex Ritter’s band.

Cosby also performed in a duet “The Sprouts” that recorded singles for RCA, Mercury, and other labels.

