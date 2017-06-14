FIVE ARRESTED IN INVESTIGATION

Task Force Director Says Drugs Crossing County Line

A drug investigation which led to the arrest of five people in neighboring DeKalb County is expected to curtail local drug sales and use.

Five people were arrested in DeKalb County during the search of a New Hope Road residence, Friday, according to Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force Director Mike Thompson.

During Friday’s search several guns, possibly stolen out of Wilson County, drug paraphernalia and prescription pills were located, according to Thompson, who said the agency began investigating the individuals after it was learned they could be supplying heroin and other drugs in Smith County.

“The individuals were responsible for about five ounces of heroin being brought into Smith County per month,” said Thompson.

