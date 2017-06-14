LOCAL BUSINESSMAN, FARMER PASSES

Funeral services were held Monday afternoon for a local businessman and lifelong farmer.

Joe Boze, 87, Tanglewood, passed away Friday at the The Pavilion in South Carthage.

In 1965, Boze constructed the Tanglewood Cinema, the first movie theater in the county since the Princess Theater which was located in downtown Carthage until it was destroyed by fire in the late 1950’s.

Tanglewood Cinema was also destroyed by fire.

The facility was constructed back as Happy J Skating Rink.

The facility is now Tanglewood Events Center.

Boze also enjoyed singing and was a member of the Cousinaires gospel music group which included Jack Dillehay, Robby King Swann, Harold Halliburton and Joe Hiett as pianist.

