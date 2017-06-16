OBIT: Mr. Tony Morris, Age 59, Of Tanglewood

Mr. Tony Morris, age 59, of Tanglewood, died Thursday evening, June 15, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Patti McWaters Morris; 2 children, Nick Morris and wife Dara of Lebanon, Maeghan Brown of Carthage; siblings, Helen Lea West and husband Mikey of Defeated Creek, Melinda Morris of Defeated Creek, Marie Litchford and husband Tommy of Hiwassee, Tom Morris and wife Gina of Tanglewood; 2 grandchildren, Drake Brown and Maggi Brown.

Mr. Morris is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, June 18, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Charles Allen Gentry will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

