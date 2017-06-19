OBIT: Mr. Hugh Hargis Myers, 91 Of Baxter

Funeral services for Mr. Hugh Hargis Myers, 91 of Baxter will be held Monday June 19 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Cowan officiating. Interment will follow in Robinson Ridge Cemetery.

Mr. Myers family will receive friends Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Baxter Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner and Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

He died Thursday afternoon June 15, 2017 at his son’s home in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Mr. Myers was born Monday November 23, 1925 in Putnam County, Tennessee to the late Verna Jared and William Henry Myers, Sr.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and was retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

His interests included farming, fox hunting and trapping. He had an enduring love for his family and enjoyed spending time with his church family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Brown Myers, son, Nelson Myers, an infant daughter and infant son, four brothers, William Henry Myers Jr, Lloyd Lee Myers, Johnny Paul Myers, and Bone Irving Myers and four sisters, Josephine Billett, Mattie Johnson, Gracie Mahan, and Bonnie Cate Austin.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Marlene Myers of Shelbyville, TN, Kenny and Tabitha Myers of Ashland City, TN and Dale “Squeaky” and Gail Myers of Baxter; 10-grandchildren, Steven, Brandon, Nathan, and Chase Myers, Carrie Myers, Janelle Myers, Christie George, Whitney Maxwell, Celeste Kemp, Ariane Tarabori, and Kim Silcox; and 13-great grandchildren; sister, Goldie Chaffin of Cookeville, daughter in-law, Sharon Myers and special friend, Ernestine Bennett.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home, Baxter Chapel in charge of arrangements (931) 858-2134.

