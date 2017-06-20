Help Wanted

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________ 

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777.                                        3-5-tf

____________________________

Hometown Respiratory now hiring for Patient Service Technician/Delivery driver.  Must be self-motivated, clean cut, energetic, able & willing to learn, be able to lift various weight on regular basis, clean MVR a must.  CDL with Hazmat has to be acquired within 90 days of employment.  Employee will be on rotating call schedule.  Apply in person at 132 Gordonsville Hwy., Carthage, TN.                       6-15-2t

____________________________

Tennessee Contract Carriers, Inc. located in Gordonsville, TN is hiring a Class A CDL part time local driver. 20-30 hours a week – not set days, more than likely every Monday.  Used on an as needed basis, local pick-ups, deliveries and relays. Must be available when needed. Call today (931) 239-1634 or (615) 683-6777 or apply online www.tnccinc.com                          6-22-tf

____________________________

____________________________

Posted in Help Wanted