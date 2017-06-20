Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

Hometown Respiratory now hiring for Patient Service Technician/Delivery driver. Must be self-motivated, clean cut, energetic, able & willing to learn, be able to lift various weight on regular basis, clean MVR a must. CDL with Hazmat has to be acquired within 90 days of employment. Employee will be on rotating call schedule. Apply in person at 132 Gordonsville Hwy., Carthage, TN. 6-15-2t

Tennessee Contract Carriers, Inc. located in Gordonsville, TN is hiring a Class A CDL part time local driver. 20-30 hours a week – not set days, more than likely every Monday. Used on an as needed basis, local pick-ups, deliveries and relays. Must be available when needed. Call today (931) 239-1634 or (615) 683-6777 or apply online www.tnccinc.com 6-22-tf

