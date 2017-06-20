Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/22/17

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING There will be a public hearing before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of South Carthage, to receive public comment on whether the Board should ratify its previous action exceeding the certified property tax rate for 2017 as calculated by the State Board of Equalization. The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday June 29, 2017 in the Mayor’s office at City Hall 106 Main St. South in South Carthage. Jimmy S. Wheeler, Mayor 06-22-17(1T)

__________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE June 19, 2017 The Town of Carthage Planning Commission will meet Thursday, June 22, 2017; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda will include: David McDonald – Approval of lot re-platting. Greg Tisdale – Site plan approval. Alex Richmond – Home construction on Third Ave. W. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 06-22-17(1T)

__________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98301-4194-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ914 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 08/04/17. 06-22-17(2T)

_____________________________

INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRE STATION This project consists of the construction of a new Fire Station to serve the Town of Gordonsville, Smith County, Tennessee. The proposed construction includes the following: 1. Construction of Fire Station: Includes all materials, roofing, demolition, building, concrete, erection, insulation, electrical, heating, lighting, HVAC, painting, and all other work incidental to completing the building construction as shown on the plans and included in the specifications. The building will include approximately 1,250 square feet of office/open space and approximately 2,450 square feet for three apparatus bays. 2. Paving Work: Includes all asphalt paving, striping, and all other related work incidental to complete the work as shown on the site plans and included in the specifications. 3. Concrete Work: Includes all concrete paving and concrete sidewalk and all other work incidental to completing the work as shown on the plans and included in the specifications. **NOTE: Site and Utility work, including all grading, stone, site work, and utility work shall be done by others as a separate contract. The contractor for the building will connect to the lines installed by others at a minimum of 5 feet outside the building. The construction and installation includes all materials, labor, equipment and all other items necessary to complete the work. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received at least five (5) days prior (Friday, July 7, 2017) to the date fixed for the opening of bids. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 until 2:00 p.m. local time, Thursday, July 13, 2017, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Town of Gordonsville 63 East Main Street Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Warren and Associates Engineering, PLLC 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $200 per set. With bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Town of Gordonsville. Bidder must agree to pay, as liquidated damages, the sum of $1,000.00 per each calendar day thereafter as hereinafter provided. The Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is offered by the Town of Gordonsville and signed by all parties. 06-22-17(1T)

___________________________________

1G6KF5498YU276639 vehicle left behind Rivers Edge Antiques. For more info please call 615-486-1408. Ask for Will. 6-22-2tpd

____________________________

Looking for information on 2001 Yearling vin #1PA100K1411000677. Call 615-751-7729. 6-22-2tpd

____________________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE CIRCUIT COURT OF PUTNAM COUNTY AT COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE Maryann V. Bilbrey and Jonah T. Bilbrey VS. Matthew W. Murray CAUSE NO. 2017CV049 In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint, which is sworn to, that the Defendant Matthew W. Murray is a non resident of the State of Tennessee, that the residence of the defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, (T.C.A. 21-1-203), it is ordered by me that publication be made for four successive weeks, as required by law, in the Carthage Courier a newspaper published in Carthage Tennessee, in said County, notifying said non resident Defendant to file an answer with Plaintiff’s Attorney, Lynda W. Patterson whose address is 209A West Main St. Livingston, TN 38570 within 30 days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to Matthew W. Murray June 30, 2017. This the 22nd day of May, 2017. Marcia Borys, Clerk Mary S. Dyer, Deputy Clerk 6-1-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Clifton D. Bishop Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clifton D. Bishop, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of June, 2017. Signed Deborah M. Bishop, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar Attorney 6-22-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF J. B. Brown Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of J. B. Brown, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of June, 2017. Signed Stephen W. Brown, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-22-2t

________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 17th day of April, 2003, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 80, Page 405, PAMELA GONGAWARE, conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 230, Page 353, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, f/k/a Community Bank of Smith County, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, June 30, 2017, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: MAP:054A PARCEL: 016.00 GROUP: D BOUNDED on the North by the property of Shoulders; on the East by Huff; on the South by Jackson Avenue; and on the West by Woodard; and being Lot No. 3 in Section B of the Fisher Addition of March, 1946, as shown by the plat of record in Deed Book 54, Page 534, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said property. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Pamela Gongaware by Warranty Deed from Community Bank of Smith County, dated April 17, 2003, of record in Record Book 80, Page 403, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Pamela Gongaware conveyed her interest in said property to Joshua Barclay and wife, Kisha Barclay, by Quitclaim Deed dated August 25, 2009, of record in Record Book 212, Page 253, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Joshua Barclay and wife, Kisha Barclay, conveyed their interest in said property to Pamela Gongaware by Quitclaim Deed dated September 23, 2010, of record in Record Book 227, Page 330, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 217 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, Tennessee, 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank, USA C/O Bart Lloyd Nathan & Nathan, P.C. PO Box 1715 Birmingham, AL 35201 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on June 8, 2017, June 15, 2017 and June 22, 2017. This the 18th day of May, 2017. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 6-8-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jane Julius Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of May, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jane Julius, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of March, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of May, 2017. Signed Tamara Ann Russ, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-8-3t

________________________