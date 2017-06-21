SMITH COUNTY FAIR BOOK

In This Weeks Carthage Courier

The 2017 Smith County Fair will take place July 31 through August 5.

Inside this week’s edition of the Courier is The Fair on the River—Smith County Fair 2017 Guide, listing all of the activities taking place at the upcoming event.

The 92 page tabloid contains fair event times and dates as well as registration times for those planning to enter contests and participate in events.

Pre-fair events will take place on Saturday, July 29.

These events include draft horse and mule show, antique car, truck and bike show, decorated hay bale competition, archery competition, ham, bacon and jowl show, homemade wine contest (entries).

Pre-fair events take place before the carnival arrives on Monday.

Primetime Amusements will provide carnival rides which will arrive on Monday.

Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. each day.

Admission is $5. Children age 5 and under are admitted free. A season pass, including all seven days, is $20.

This year’s fair will feature two new events including archery competition and a rabbit show.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER & READ THE “FAIR ON THE RIVER” BOOK!