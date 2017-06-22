OBIT: Mrs. Nadine Thompson, Age 62, Of The Flatrock Community
Mrs. Nadine Thompson, age 62, of the Flatrock Community, died Tuesday afternoon, June 20, at Tennova Health Care in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband of 27 years, Johnny Thompson; 5 children, Christina Bizzle and husband William of Rome, Sandy Wright of Rome, Hank Thompson of Flatrock, Jonathan Goodnight of Carthage, Tiffany Goodnight of Lebanon; sisters, Janet Phillips and husband Tim of Lock Seven, Wanda Keith and husband Fred of Richland, Washington; daughter-in-law, Brenda Riddle of Lancaster; step-children, James Huffines of Carthage, Kristie Silcox of Carthage, Karla Parker and husband Jeff of Elmwood; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. 5 step-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Thompson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, June 24, at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jamie Duke will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Active pallbearers are: Jamie Looper, Terry Looper, Tyler Wright, C. J. Ridddle, William Bizzle and Tim Phillips.
Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
The family has requested memorials to The Refuge Assembly of God.
