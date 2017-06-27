Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/29/17

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS ATTENTION BUILDING AND REMODELING CONTRACTORS Town of Gordonsville is seeking eligible contractors to bid on the Gordonsville Housing Rehabilitation Project, which is funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program. Public Liability Insurance, Property Damage Insurance and Workman’s Comp Insurance will be required. Contractors must be lead based paint certified and insured. Bidders must be licensed per state law. Bid and performance bonds may be required. Owner reserves the right to reject any bids. It is the policy of Town of Gordonsville Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Town of Gordonsville is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each home must be bid separately. Project: Town of Gordonsville CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Project Bids Received at: Gordonsville City Hall 63 Main Street East Gordonsville, TN 38563 Until: 2:00 PM, Central Time On: Thursday, July 20, 2017 Pre-Bid Conference at: Gordonsville City Hall 63 Main Street East Gordonsville, TN 38563 Time: 10:00 AM, Central Time On: Thursday, July 13, 2017 Bid Opening at: Gordonsville City Hall 63 Main Street East Gordonsville, TN 38563 Time: 2:00 PM, Central Time On: Thursday, July 20, 2017 For Plans and Specifications, please contact: Jillian Hale at Upper Cumberland Development District, 931.476.4109, jhale@ucdd.org, 1225 South Willow Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38506 Minority and Female Business owners are strongly encouraged to apply and participate in this program. 06-29-17(1T)

________________________

INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE COLLECTION SYSTEM EXPANSION – PHASE III This project consists of the excavation and installation of approximately 4,000 LF of new 8-inch diameter gravity sewer line, 19 manholes, and a proposed 15 HP, 120 gpm sewage lift station in the Meadow Drive Area for the Town of Gordonsville, TN. The construction and installation includes all materials, labor, equipment, controls, appurtenances, and all other items necessary to complete the work. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 until 10:00 a.m. local time, Thursday, July 20, 2017, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received at least five (5) days prior (Friday, July 14, 2017) to the date fixed for the opening of bids. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Town of Gordonsville 63 East Main Street Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Warren and Associates Engineering, PLLC 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $150 per set. With his bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. Funding for this project is provided by the State Revolving Fund (SRF), and all SRF requirements will need to be met. This project is being funded by a USDA Rural Development. The loan recipient must be in compliance with all applicable USDA – Rural Development requirements. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Town of Gordonsville. Bidder must agree to pay, as liquidated damages, the sum of $1,000.00 per each calendar day thereafter as hereinafter provided. The Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is offered by the Town of Gordonsville and signed by all parties. 06-29-17(1T)

_______________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98301-4194-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNQ914 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 08/04/17. 06-22-17(2T)

_______________________________

Bid Announcement Smith County is now accepting bids for (4) New – Tandem Axle Dump Trucks for the Smith County Highway Department with Rogers Beds. See the Smith County Highway Department or the Smith County Mayors Office for Complete Bid Specs. Bids will be opened on July 6, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Smith County Mayor’s Office It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. Smith County has the right reject any and all bids. 06-29-17(1T)

_______________________

Advertisement for Bids Sealed BIDS for the furnishing of all labor, material, equipment, and services necessary for the repair of a concrete box culvert located on Gladdice Rd, 1/10 of a mile from Kempville Highway, will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Thursday, July 13, 2017, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this work should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information regarding the box culvert repair project, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326 to speak with Mr. Steve Coble. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Commissioner 06-29-17(2T)

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Coble Worrall, SR. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Coble Worrall, SR., Deceased, who died on the 30th day of April, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2017. Signed Robert C. Worrall, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-29-2t

________________________

1G6KF5498YU276639 vehicle left behind Rivers Edge Antiques. For more info please call 615-486-1408. Ask for Will. 6-22-2tpd

____________________________

Looking for information on 2001 Yearling vin #1PA100K1411000677. Call 615-751-7729. 6-22-2tpd

____________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Clifton D. Bishop Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Clifton D. Bishop, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of June, 2017. Signed Deborah M. Bishop, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar Attorney 6-22-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF J. B. Brown Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of J. B. Brown, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of June, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of June, 2017. Signed Stephen W. Brown, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-22-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 15, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 16, 2013, in Book No. 265, at Page 451, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Levi L Hughes and Dolores Hughes, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for F&M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on July 25, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land lying in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to wit: BEING a house and lot fronting on College Street on the North side thereof and bounded on the North by Mrs. Ruth Chism, formerly Thomas Fisher; on the East by James Stiltz, formerly John Waggoner; on the South by College Street; on the West by Mrs. M.J. Tuner and being a lot fronting said street 83 1/2 feet and running back a depth of 100 feet. ALSO KNOWN AS: 217 College Avenue East, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: LEVI L HUGHES DOLORES HUGHES The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 318027 DATED June 19, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee FOR SALE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.MYFIR.COM and WWW.REALTYTRAC.COM 6-29-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Christina Rae Slagle Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Christina Rae Slagle, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of August, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2017. Signed Billy Clyde Slagle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 6-29-2t

________________________

Middle Tennessee Utility District

Balance Sheet

_______________________

Middle Tennessee Utility District

STATEMENT OF REVENUES,EXPENSES AND CHANGES IN NET POSITION

_________________________