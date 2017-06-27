OBIT: Clara Brown Lawrence, Age 97, Of Alexandria

Clara Brown Lawrence, age 97, of Alexandria passed away June 23, 2017 at Tennova Hospital, Lebanon.

Mrs. Lawrence was born April 12, 1920 in DeKalb County, the daughter of Melvin Davis and Ila Lynam. She was retired from Kingston Timers and a Charter Member of West Main Baptist Church.

Funeral services were conduction Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 2:00 PM at West Main Baptist Church with Bro. Dusty Desimone officiating. Interment was at Salem Cemetery.

Survivors include: children, Kenneth (Sandra) Lawrence, Goodlettsville, Sandra (Gene) Ross, Grapevine TX, Lisa (Ralph Jr.) Agee, Gary “Bronson” (Sherrie) Lawrence, all of Alexandria; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mildred Agnew. She was loved by a very large extended family.

Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements