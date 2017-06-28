$50 WHEEL TAX REPEALED BY COMMISSION

Fee Removed October 1

County commissioners have approved the repeal of a $50 wheel tax.

Commissioners voted on first reading to repeal the $50 wheel tax in May.

Legislation was approved on second reading—making it official—during the commission’s June meeting Monday night.

While commissioners have approved the removal of the special tax, collections are expected to continue until this fall.

The $50 wheel tax was implemented several years ago to help fund the cost of a countywide school building program.

The fee is being removed because there are enough funds being collected to pay off the school building debt.

The cost to renew a vehicle’s registration includes the $50 wheel tax (designated for the school building program), a $15 wheel tax and a $24 state fee for a total of $89.

The $15 fee is to pay off money borrowed to construct the courts facility/sheriff’s department/county jail building.

