BOARD SELECTS POTENTIAL SITE FOR SCHOOL

The county’s school system has entered an option to purchase agreement for a tract of land in Gordonsville which could be the location of a new school.

The 28 acre tract of land is known as the Preston Family property and located on Trousdale Ferry Pike.

The tract of land is located between the Nashville & Eastern Railroad line (Main Street) and Interstate 40.

The tract is largely an open hay field.

The county’s school board approved the option agreement during its June meeting held on Tuesday night of last week.

Under the agreement, the school system will pay the property owners $3,000 to retain an option to purchase the property while a feasible/engineering study is conducted to determine if the site is suitable for a new school building.

Owners of the property are asking $500,000 for the tract of land.

If the school board decides to purchase the property, the $3,000 will be part of the purchase price.

