COUNTY, STATE WORK ON DETOUR ROADS

Upgrades to a main detour route used in the closing of State Highway 25 continued this week.

A section of Massey Road, a county roadway, was resurfaced, on Wednesday of last week.

Work crews first patched holes and leveled the roadway’s surface before adding a layer of asphalt.

The road was closed much of the day while work was taking place.

Approximately 7,000 vehicles passed along Highway 25 before it was closed.

Heavy trucks and high volume of traffic had damaged a section of Massey Road and portions of Hartsville Pike, Road Superintendent Steve Coble said.

Planned patching of Hartsville Pike from the Massey Road intersection to Highway 263 (Turkey Creek Highway) was scheduled for Thursday but had to be delayed because of persistent rainfall.

Patching was rescheduled for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The section of roadway was closed while work took place.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!