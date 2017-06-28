ONE PERSON KILLED IN FRIDAY WRECK

Year’s Fourth Fatal Accident

A single vehicle wreck Friday claimed the life of a 49-year-old man.

The wreck occurred around 3:32 p.m., in the west bound lanes at the 263 mile marker west of the Smith County Welcome Center at Buffalo Valley.

Louis Schnider, Bradenton, Florida, was killed in the accident.

According to investigating state Trooper Tommy Cooper’s accident report, “Schnider was traveling west bound on Interstate 40 in the right lane when his vehicle went off the roadway to the right side, striking the guard rail and traveling down an embankment. The truck portion of the vehicle rolled over onto its side.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schnider was traveling alone.

Emergency personnel were on the scene for several hours.

Emergency Management Agency Director Sonny Carter said the tractor-trailer truck was hauling dry goods and it took three wreckers to remove the wreckage.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!