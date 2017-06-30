OBIT: Mrs. Judy Spivey, Age 72, Of Pleasant Shade

Mrs. Judy Spivey, age 72, of Pleasant Shade died at 10 p.m. Tuesday evening June 27, 2017 at the Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted June 1st being cared for after stomach cancer surgery and treatment.

Her brother-in-law, Eld. Ricky Hackett, officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon June 30th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Spivey family lot at the Pleasant Shade Cemetery beside their daughter and their son.

Born Judy Mai Shoulders in Pleasant Shade on January 7, 1945, she was a twin born to the late William Ensley Shoulders who died at the age of 39 on May 6, 1964 and Mildred Inez Gregory Shoulders Evitts who died November 12, 2014 at the age of 87.

Because of the death of her father at an early age, she had been reared as a daughter by her step-father, Bobby Gene Evitts, who died March 20, 2016 at the age of 85.

A sister Pamela Jane Evitts died at the age of six months of age on June 1, 1960 and two brothers preceded her in death, Billy Gene “Bill” Evitts who died at the age of 38 on January 30, 1994 and her twin brother Jimmy Ray Shoulders who died at the age of 43 on October 13, 1988.

At the home of the late Eld. Lewis O. “L.O.” Barclay in Gordonsville on September 3, 1965, she was united in marriage to Red Boiling Springs native Troy Wayne Spivey.

They were preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Renea Spivey who died of a childhood illness at the age of 17 on December 8, 1987 and Terry Hix Spivey who died in an automobile accident on January 2, 2000 at the age of 34.

A nephew, Jamison Taylor “Jamie Evitts, also died as the result of an automobile accident at the age of 16 on November 29, 2000.

Mrs. Spivey was a retired teachers aide having served at Pleasant Shade Elementary School and finally at the Carthage Elementary School for a total of twenty two years of service before retiring in 2014.

At the age of eleven in 1956 she was saved and in 1959 was baptized into the full fellowship of the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church at Pleasant Shade where she remained a member.

Mrs. Spivey was a 1963 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Home Economics and Business Education and was a member of the Future Homemakers of America all four years of high school.

Surviving in addition to her husband of almost fifty two years is their daughter, Emily Spivey Sterling and husband Aaron of Gordonsville; two sisters, Teresa Shoulders Bane and husband Howard of Carthage, Paula Evitts Hackett and husband Eld. Ricky Hackett of Pleasant Shade; two brothers Steve Evitts and wife Kay Denton Evitts of Cookeville, Eld. Phillip Evitts and wife Darlene Taylor Evitts also of Pleasant Shade; three grandchildren, Teddy Spivey and his mother Cathy Rutherford Spivey of Carthage, Owen and Liam Sterling of Gordonsville.

The family requests memorials to either the Pleasant Shade Cemetery mowing fund or the Jamie Evitts Scholarship Fund.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE